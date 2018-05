Throggs Neck 2-Alarmer

Friday, April 27th, 2018, 8:24 am

FDNY units in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx battled a two- alarm blaze in a three-story private dwelling on Revere Avenue on February 28, 2018. The fire was believed to have started in the basement and spread to the upper floors. A heavy clutter condition hampered fire fighting operations. No injuries were reported.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

Category: Uncategorized