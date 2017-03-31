Thompson 3-Alarm Church Fire

Friday, March 31st, 2017, 10:41 am

On December 29, 2016, Thompson (CT) Hill Fire was dispatched to Thompson Congregational Church on Thompson Road for a fire alarm. Within a short time command reported light smoke on the first floor and heavy smoke on the second. A few minutes later the interior crew found heavy fire in the sanctuary, and requested a second alarm. Several lines were placed in operation and crews encountered high heat and a heavy fire condition. At one point, fire made it to the steeple, but a tower knocked the fire back into the main structure and knocked down the fire to the rear of the attic space. The fire went to three alarms, with departments from Massachusetts and Rhode Island responding.

– Fire News photo by Robert Ladd

