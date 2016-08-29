Things Aren’t Always What They Seem

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:50 pm

On June 22, 2016, Mount Laurel units were dispatched for what was initially reported as a truck fire. After coming on the radio, Ladder 3625’s officer requested an additional engine company because the vehicles involved were powered by compressed natural gas. Upon arrival, 3625’s officer requested a structural box assignment because the garbage truck was “well off” against the side of the building. Chief 3603 requested a second alarm. The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 40 minutes. EMS and the New Jersey State Police helicopter Southstar transported one patient with second-degree burns over 60 percent of his body.

- Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez

Tags: Dave Hernandez, Things Aren’t Always What They Seem

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News