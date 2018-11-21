There’s Always a First Time

Wednesday, November 21st, 2018, 10:22 am

The Smithtown Fire Department rescued a few cats from trees, but never a kitten stuck in the suspension of a car. Our brave heroes responded to Hollywood Drive and Rescue 9 and Engine 5, instead of climbing a ladder, got on their hands and knees to extract the little guy from his hiding place. The mission was a success and had a happy ending. The vehicle owner adopted the cat on the spot!

– Fire News photos by Jeff Bressler

