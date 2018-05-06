The Santa Express

Sunday, May 6th, 2018, 5:02 pm

The Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company in conjunction with the Cape May Seashore Lines sponsored a ride with Santa Claus on the Santa Express on December 17, 2017. Family members from volunteer fire companies throughout Atlantic County, along with the general public, enjoyed a two-hour train ride from Richland to Tuckahoe and back with the children telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger

