Terryville’s Ex-Captain John Brett, Sr.

Sunday, October 22nd, 2017, 8:07 pm

On August 26, 2017, the Terryville Fire Department laid to rest Lifetime and Charter Member, ex-Captain John Brett, Sr.

John served on the TFD’s original committee to start an ambulance corps in the department. He served as an Assistant Chief in 1965, and helped design the department’s original rescue truck.

He was the beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of Laura; Maureen; Lisa; John, Jr.; Kevin; Daniel; and Lee. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 10.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home,+ 100 Patriot Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790

May John rest in peace as he guides us from the floor above.

– Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam

