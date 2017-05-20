Terryville Mourns Ex-Captain Rich Farina

Terryville Mourns Ex-Captain Rich FarinaSaturday, May 20th, 2017, 11:39 am
On January 28, 2017, the Terryville Fire Department held a firematic funeral for Fire Police ex-Captain Richard Farina. Richard was a Lifetime Member of Fire Police Company 3. May ex-Captain Richard Farina rest in peace as he watches over us from the floor above.
-Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam
