Terryville Mourns Ex-Captain Rich Farina

Saturday, May 20th, 2017, 11:39 am

On January 28, 2017, the Terryville Fire Department held a firematic funeral for Fire Police ex-Captain Richard Farina. Richard was a Lifetime Member of Fire Police Company 3. May ex-Captain Richard Farina rest in peace as he watches over us from the floor above.

-Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam

