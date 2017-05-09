Terryville Lays to Rest Ex Captain Novotny

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017, 7:44 pm

It is with deep regret that the Terryville Fire Department announced the passing of Lifetime Member, ex-Captain Robert Novotny.

He was waked at the Bryant Funeral Home in Setauket on February 16, 2017. The Department held services to honor ex-Captain Novotny, who was an ex-Captain of Rescue Company 5 and later was a member of Ladder Company 4. Bob was buried at Calverton National Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

-Fire News photos by Ron Monteleone

