Tavern Collapses in Dawson

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:41 am

Around 0200 on May 18, 2018, Fayette County Station 11 (Dawson); Station 10 D, L and V; Station 14 (Everson); Station 37 ( South Connellsville); Station 8 ( New Haven Hose Co.); Station 32 (Perry Township); along with companies from Westmoreland County, Station 58 (Scottdale), and Station 74 (East Huntingdon Township) responded to Chubboy’s Tavern on River Road in Dawson for a structure fire. Upon arriving, units encountered a collapse of the structure due to a heavy volume of fire throughout. Multiple handlines were put in operation as well as two aerial devices from South Connellsville and Everson. Crews worked throughout the night and into the morning to contain the fire. Units returned later in the day for a rekindle.

– Fire News photo by Artie Osniak

