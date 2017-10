Summit Hose’s Mikey Zier

Wednesday, October 18th, 2017, 9:36 pm

On August 12, 2017, funeral service for Summit Hose Station 282’s 17-year-old Junior Captain Mikey Zier, who lost his life in a multi-fatal accident in Plum.

– Fire News photos by Steven Matto

