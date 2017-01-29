Suffolk County Fire Chiefs’ Council Installation

Sunday, January 29th, 2017, 12:20 pm

The Suffolk County Fire Chiefs’ Council held their annual brunch and installation of officers at The Snapper Inn on November 13, 2016. Ex-Chief and Commissioner John Heffner of Yaphank administered the oath of office to President Scott Thebold of Yaphank, who has served twice as Council President. Past-president and former FRES Deputy Commissioner Don Corkery of Sayville swore in Executive Board officers First Vice-President John ‘Chip’ Bancroft of Westhampton Beach, Second Vice-President Tom Kriklava of Hauppauge, Sergeant-at-Arms Nick Luparella of Riverhead, Corresponding Secretary Robert Craine of St. James, Recording Secretary John Coughlin of Deer Park, and Treasurer Irene Bodkin of Ocean Bay Park. The Chief of the Year Award was presented to ex-Chief Edward Boyd of Southold, who was recognized for his outstanding dedication and service. Boyd was awarded the Suffolk County REMSCO BLS Provider of the Year award earlier this year, and has been an EMT for 35 years. Outgoing President Joseph D’Alessandro of Dix Hills was presented with awards for his dedicated service on the Executive Board. The Suffolk and Huntington Chiefs Councils, SCVFA and Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy honored D’Alessandro for his service.

– Fire News photos by Steve Silverman

Tags: Steve Silverman, Suffolk County Fire Chiefs’ Council Installation

Category: Events, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County