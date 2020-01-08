Suffern House Fire

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, 8:17 pm

The Suffern Fire Department was dispatched for an unknown type fire on Chippewa Court. Further information indicated that the 911 caller simply yelled “fire” into the phone and then hung up. As Deputy Chief Jeremy Kaufer arrived, flames were showing from two of the top-floor windows. As further units arrived and Chief Mike Lepori assumed command, an aggressive push to the fire floor was made as searches were conducted. With the assistance of n mutual aid crews, firefighters were able to get a quick knockdown on the fire and begin an extensive overhaul. No one was injured.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn

