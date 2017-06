Stoughton 2-Alarm

Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, 9:59 am

On February 24, 2017, Stoughton (MA) firefighters arrived to heavy fire showing from an occupied 2-1/2 wood frame house. A second alarm was struck bringing mutual aid from Canton, Easton, Avon and Brockton.

– Fire News photo by Bob Myers

Tags: Bob Myers, Stoughton 2-Alarm

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Massachusetts, Print Editions, So. New England, State News