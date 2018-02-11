Stanhope Tackles Town House Fire

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:09 pm

Recently, Stanhope Fire responded to a report of a townhouse fire on Stone Gate Lane (Sussex County). Units arrived to smoke coming from the basement, stretched a line, but had a hard time making the basement. A hole was cut in the floor and water was poured in, but the fire had made its way through some void spaces and crews were sent to the first and second floors to open up. Mutual aid came from Netcong, Chester, Budd Lake and Byram. The fire was brought under control within an hour and there were no injuries reported. There was no one home at the time of the fire, which was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Kevin J. Maloney

