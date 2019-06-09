St. Patrick’s Day 2-Alarmer

Sunday, June 9th, 2019, 7:31 am

On March 17, 2019, a call came in for a reported structure fire in Upper Mahanoy Township. County advised of reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story, single-family dwelling along Schwaben Creek Road. The box was quickly upgraded to a second alarm adding additional units. Herndon Tanker 63 was followed by Mahantongo Engine 10-10. Moments later, Klingerstown, Gratz, Pillow, Hickory Corners, East Cameron as well as EMS out of Pitman and Hegins arrived. Rescue 27 Gratz established a fill sight in the village of Greenbriar. Two porta-ponds were set up on scene for the tankers. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire from the A and B sides of the home’s second floor with flames lapping from attic windows. Crews made an aggressive attack halting further progression. The home suffered severe damage.

– Fire News photo by Seth Lasko

