Springfield Gardens 2-Alarmer

Sunday, January 1st, 2017, 12:30 pm

FDNY firefighters in Queens battled a two-alarm blaze at a food preparation facility on Rockaway Boulevard in Springfield Gardens on October 3, 2016. The majority of the fire was contained to the duct work but extensive overhaul was necessary to reach the seat of the fire.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

