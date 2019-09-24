Spring Valley House Fire

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, 8:20 pm

The Spring Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jay Street. On arrival, fire was showing out the rear door and two windows. Crews quickly stretched a line into the home to extinguish the blaze and conduct searches. Luckily, the occupants of the home — almost a dozen people including two small children — were able to escape before the fire department arrived. Several days later, a man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, second-degree arson, and first-degree reckless endangerment in the incident.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn

