Sound Beach Dedicates New Engine

Sunday, January 21st, 2018, 10:18 am

On September 30, 2017, the Sound Beach Fire Department hosted a ceremony to formally dedicate their new 750-gallon Pierce Enforcer as Company 2’s Engine 9. Friends and family gathered to hear words by Chief of Department Keith Williams and Fire Commissioner James McLoughlin, Sr., as well as a blessing given by Fire Chaplain Richard McKay. Chief Drivers for the new engine are Firefighters Brian McGrath and James McLoughlin, Jr.

– Fire News photos by Stefanie Handshaw

