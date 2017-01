So. Jamaica House Fire

Sunday, January 1st, 2017, 12:29 pm

FDNY companies in South Jamaica battled an all-hands job in a private dwelling on 140th Street on October 26, 2016. Units found a heavy fire condition on the first and second floors on arrival and quickly went to work.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

