Smyrna MVC with Injuries

Thursday, January 4th, 2018, 11:26 am

Citizens’ Hose Company, American Legion Ambulance 64 and Delaware State Police responded to an MVC with injuries on Leipsic Road in Smyrna.

– DFSN photo by Gene Shaner

