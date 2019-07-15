Smithtown’s Charles E. Duffy

Smithtown’s Charles E. DuffyMonday, July 15th, 2019, 8:48 am
The Smithtown Fire Department laid to rest ex-Captain Charles E. Duffy on May 22, 2019. Ex-Captain Duffy had served 50 years of dedicated service to the community just up to his passing.
A funeral mass was held at St Patrick’s Church followed by a procession passing his home and Engine Company 5 station and then to the main house where an arch was raised.
Ex-Captain Duffy will be missed.
– Fire News photos by Ron Monteleone
