Smithtown’s Charles E. Duffy

Monday, July 15th, 2019, 8:48 am

The Smithtown Fire Department laid to rest ex-Captain Charles E. Duffy on May 22, 2019. Ex-Captain Duffy had served 50 years of dedicated service to the community just up to his passing.

A funeral mass was held at St Patrick’s Church followed by a procession passing his home and Engine Company 5 station and then to the main house where an arch was raised.

Ex-Captain Duffy will be missed.

– Fire News photos by Ron Monteleone

Tags: Ron Monteleone, Smithtown’s Charles E. Duffy

Category: Emergency Services, Events, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County