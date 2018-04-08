Slingerlands Fatality; Home Destroyed

Sunday, April 8th, 2018, 5:30 pm

A 91-year-old man was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with severe burns over the upper half of his body after his home on Font Grove Road was destroyed by fire on December 29, 2017. Sheriff Craig Apple said his office received a 911 call of a fully involved structure fire from a passerby. The occupant and his dog were outside the home, both on fire, when neighbors extinguished the two, he said. The dog had to be euthanized and the homeowner died of his injuries on January 18, 2018. The home was a complete loss. Firefighters had to battle not only frigid temperatures, but also were forced to drive tankers back and forth from the nearest hydrant about a half-mile away. Responding units came from New Salem, Slingerlands, Onesquethaw and Delmar. The Albany County Paramedics and North Bethlehem Fire Department were on scene for rehab.

– Fire News photo by Tom Heffernan

