Sinise Foundation Fundraiser at Babylon

Sunday, October 22nd, 2017, 8:09 pm

On September 1, 2017, retired FDNY Captain John Vigiano and his wife Jan, held a fundraiser at the North Babylon firehouse with the help of North Babylon Fire Company, the Deer Park Fire Department and the Constantino Brumidi Lodge #2211 of Deer Park, and many other volunteers. The fundraiser was for the Gary Sinise Foundation. Appearing at the event was Sinise, country singer Chely Wright, singer Teresa Sareo and the emcee was News 4 New York Weatherman Dave Price and Montana, an American bald eagle. The night raised money to help Sinise’s foundation, which builds and renovates homes for disabled American veterans across the country.

– Fire News photos by BTFirePhoto.com

