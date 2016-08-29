Single-Car MVA

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:45 pm

The volunteer fire companies of Richland and East Vineland were dispatched on May 8, 2016, for a report of an MVA on Tuckahoe Road. Richland Chief Anthony Monfredo, Jr., Car 12-100 arrived, established command and reported a utility pole down with a subject lying on the ground, next to the vehicle, across the street form where the car had struck a second utility pole before coming to rest against a parked vehicle. Firefighters and EMTs from East Vineland Squad 12-9, assessed the person and began treatment. Command requested a response from Atlantic City Electric Company for the downed utility pole. The injured person was taken by BLS to Inspira Hospital in Vineland.

- Fire News photo by Ken Badger

