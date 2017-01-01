Shed Fire in New Hackensack

Sunday, January 1st, 2017, 12:27 pm

New Hackensack firefighters and Town of Wappinger EMStar Medics recently operated at a shed on fire in the rear of a residence off Carol Drive in the Town of Wappinger. The fire, which was caused by a lightning strike, destroyed the shed and caused significant damage to the corner of the nearby residence.

-Fire News photos by Bill Johnson

