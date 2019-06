Shed Fire in Duxbury

Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, 7:19 pm

Recently, Duxbury (MA) firefighters responded to a fully engulfed large shed on a residential property. Crews arrived to a heavy fire load from the building. The structure was a complete loss.

– Submitted by Rob Reardon, photos by Matt Derby

