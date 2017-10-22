Setauket’s Ex-Chief James Duckham

Sunday, October 22nd, 2017, 8:04 pm

It is with deep regret that the Setauket Fire Department announced the passing of 53-year member ex-Chief James Duckham on August 16, 2017. He was 85.

Duckham was also a former member of Oyster Bay Fire Company #1. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Beloved husband of the late Doris. He is survived by his family: brother Wiliam, sons Jimmy and Brian; daughters-in-law Robin and Sue; and grandchildren Nicole, Jimmy, Joey, Mike, Matt and Caitlin. He was interred at Calverton National Cemetery.

– Fire News photos by Robert O’Rourk

