Semi MVA on Rte. 95

Sunday, February 26th, 2017, 9:11 am

It took rescue units and several ambulances from Old Lyme, Flanders of East Lyme, Old Saybrook and Waterford to untangle a three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 95 south at Exit 71. As personnel operated, the busy highway was closed for about 30 minutes.

– Fire News photo by Joe Shefer

Tags: Joe Shefer, Semi MVA on Rte. 95

Category: Connecticut, Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Print Editions, So. New England, State News