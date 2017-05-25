Selden House Fire

Thursday, May 25th, 2017, 9:42 pm

On January 31, 2017, the Selden Fire Department was activated for a residential fire on Alma Avenue. Upon arrival Chief 5-25-30 was met with heavy fire showing from the front of the residence and requested mutual aid from Coram and Centereach to the scene. Engine crews made a quick knockdown of the fire without further incident.

– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez

Tags: Bryan Lopez, Selden House Fire

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County