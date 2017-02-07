Sea Aire Apartments Fire

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:05 pm

The City of Somers Point Fire Department was dispatched to Building U of the Sea Aire Apartments on Chapman Boulevard, for a report of a structure fire on December 16, 2016. Assistant Chief James Somers arrived and reported smoke showing and fire in attic area. A second alarm was transmitted bringing Scullville and Bargaintown for cover and the City of Northfield Fire Department for FAST. City of Somers Point Department Chief Michael R. Sweeney assumed command and, due to extreme cold temperatures, moved Bargintown and Scullville to the scene and requested a engine from Ocean City for manpower. A special call was made to for Atlanticare for their mass casualty bus to be sent as a warming station. The fire was mostly contained to the apartment of origin but there was extension through the fire wall next door. Both upstairs units had fire damage and both downstairs apartments suffered smoke and water damage. Four units were displaced.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger and Robert Macom

