Scott Township House Fire

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:43 am

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a residential structure fire in Scott Township. Crews arrived to heavy fire conditions in the basement with high heat. The residents were found to be out of town at the time.

– Fire News photo by Ken Lager

