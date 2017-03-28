Schenectady 2-Alarmer

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:44 am

A two-alarm fire was sounded for Florence Street in Schenectady on January 7, 2017. Deputy Chief Kurt Gerfin saw smoke from the apron of Station 1, over a mile away, and called for a second alarm bringing all apparatus and manpower to the scene. Niskayuna Fire District 1 and Scotia Fire Departments were put on stand by in their quarters to cover.

– Fire News photos by Peter R. Barber

