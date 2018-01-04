Scenes from the Conference

Thursday, January 4th, 2018, 10:47 am

LADVFA Hall of Recognition Inductees

The LADVFA held its Hall of Recognition inductions at the DVFA Conference held at Dover Downs on September 14, 2017. Saralee E. Stevens, Chairperson of the Hall of Recognition 2017 committee announced the following women into the hall.

Sussex County’s Sandra Steele from the Laurel Ladies Auxiliary

Sandra Steele has been an active member of her auxiliary for 46 years. During this time she has held the office of Treasurer and has been the Pension Officer for many years. She has served on numerous committees including the kitchen committee, Bylaws, and Board of Governors. She always has been a supporter of both the auxiliary and fire department fundraisers. For many years she has been active at the county level, as well as attending the LADVFA conferences, either as a delegate or alternate. She supports her husband who is very active in the DVFA and the Delmarva Fire Fighter Association.

New Castle County’s Lil Noonan

from the Holloway Terrace Ladies Auxiliary

Lil Noonan joined her auxiliary in 1974 and is a lifetime member. She was Treasurer from 1976-1977 and from 1994 to present. She maintains the finances with exceptional detail and recordkeeping. She served as President from 1980-81 and 1990-91 and on the Board of Directors from 1984-1989. She has served as the Sunshine person for eight years and also been on the annual conference committee. She stays in recruiting mode and is always encouraging people to join our organization. She is the first to volunteer for any committee and her knowledge and organizational skills are her shining quality. She gives over 500 hours annually planning for not only auxiliary events, but for our community. Her service is always exceptional because she adds her personal little touch to make it special. She is always available on short notice to prepare for any function and can be counted on to step up to the challenge.

Kent County’s Muriel Gillespie

from the Carlisle Ladies Auxiliary

Muriel Gillespie started her auxiliary duties over 14 years ago and joined her current auxiliary in 2010. She served as Vice-President for two years and has been president for the past three years. She has served on many committees such as kitchen purchasing, archives, banquet, by-laws, finance, and 10-17. She has been the Fire Prevention chairperson for the county for the last five years and taught Fire Safety for over 15 years at the Fire School. She serves her community by helping at the concession stand for Little League and also serves on the board. She was selected as Kent County Lady of the Year for 2017. She has also served on state committees and been chairperson of the Hospitality Night for conferences.

Pat Paolini from the Bowers Ladies Auxiliary

Pat Paolini joined her auxiliary in 1986 and had 31 years of service. She held the office of Vice-President for 1988, 1991 and 1998. She held the office of President for 1989-90, 1992, 1994, and 2006. She received the following awards: in 2003 the Mabel Shockley Award, 2005 the Jeannie Dobry Award, 2010 the Lorraine T. Moyer Award, and 2013 the Most Active Member Award. She was Kent County President for 2011.

At this time we extend our sincere sympathy to her family, Kent County, and the Bowers Ladies Auxiliary as Pat passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2017. It is our honor to bestow President Emeritus Status upon her.

Mary Frances Eisenbrey 2016 LADVFA President

from the Cheswold Ladies Auxiliary

We honor and congratulate Mary Frances Eisenbrey on a successful year in leading all the auxiliaries in supporting the firefighters of the Delaware Volunteer Fire Service. She is a member of the Cheswold Ladies Auxiliary with 42 years of active service. She has held the offices of Financial Secretary, Vice-President, and President. She has also served on several committees for her auxiliary. She was President of the Kent County Ladies Association in 2006 – 2007. She has served on many county and state committees. She comes from a fire service

family as her parents were members of the Cheswold Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary. Her husband and two daughters are also members. She is the proud grandmother of a granddaughter. She has been employed with the Kent County Levy Court for 25 years. She is a survivor and supporter of the Delaware Ovarian Cancer Foundation. The LADVFA thanks her for her strength, support, leadership and dedicated service to the Cheswold Ladies Auxiliary, Kent County Ladies Auxiliary, and the LADVFA.

– DFSN photo by Regina Olliver

Tags: Regina Olliver, Scenes from the Conference

Category: Delaware, Delaware, Emergency Services, Events, Print Editions, State News