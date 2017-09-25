SCEMS Hosts Grand Opening of New Station

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:53 pm

On May 5, 2017, Sussex County Emergency Medical Services placed into service its newest station, which will house Medic 104 and the East District Supervisor, EMS 100. The station services the Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, Milton and Angola areas. The station is consistently the busiest in the county and is utilized regularly for training students and new employees.

The move allows for more response options with less impact on traffic flow, which will assist in decreasing response times. The new station features updated offices, bunkrooms, living quarters, exercise room, and a combination kitchen/conference room. The 5,220-square foot station is traditional wood frame construction built to the county hurricane standard to sustain winds of 120 mph.

Division Manager Robert Schoonover project manager stated that the building was designed to meet the future growth of the community, while blending in with the neighborhood.

The grand opening event was July 12, 2017, with members of county council, state representatives, Lewes Fire Department, and neighbors in attendance for the ribbon cutting. The station will continue to be dedicated to Paramedic Stephanie L. Callaway who was killed in the line of duty.

– Submitted by Parker Shandrowsky

