Scarsdale Home Destroyed

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:08 pm

Early on March 5, 2017, Village of Scarsdale firefighters responded to a call transferred through White Plains Police Department for a fire in a house of Black Birch Lane. Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke engulfing the first floor of a home that was thought to be under renovation. When they attempted to enter, they found the roof and second floor already collapsed. The call was routed through White Plains, because the street behind Black Birch Lane was in White Plains. White Plains, Hartsdale and Greenville responded to the scene on mutual aid.

– Fire News photo courtesy of Chief James E. Seymour IV

