Sayreville Celebrates 100 Years

Friday, September 16th, 2016, 5:53 am

On June 25, 2016, the Sayreville Fire Department celebrated their 100th anniversary with a parade along Main Street. The parade was followed by festivities behind city hall.

- Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti

