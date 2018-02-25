Sag Harbor’s Bruce T. Mitchell

Sunday, February 25th, 2018, 9:36 am

Bruce T. Mitchell was a lifelong Sag Harbor resident and decorated 58-year volunteer with the Sag Harbor Fire Department. Mr. Mitchell died on November 26, 2017, at age 80 after a battle with leukemia

Mitchell joined the Sag Harbor Fire Department in 1959 and was the main driver on the Murray Hill Fire Company truck, “for as many years as I can remember,” said SHFD Chief Bruce Schiavoni. “He was always there for everyone else, definitely a guy we could always count on.”

What many may not know is that the former Murray Hill Fire Company Captain, at age 79, was the driver of that company’s Truck 7-1-8 during the devastating Sag Harbor Cinema fire on Main Street on December 16, 2016. A close friend, Mare Dianora, said she will never forget the pictures she saw of Mr. Mitchell on the day of the fire. “The pictures of him and the frozen truck — he stayed with those boys the entire day and was frozen to the bone. That’s the kind of guy he was,” she said.

In addition to his wife of 52 years, Rosemary, his son Michael and daughter-in-law Melissa, he is survived by his brother Fred, grandchildren Tyler and Ava, and 12 nieces and nephews.

– Fire News photos by Michael Heller

