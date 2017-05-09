RVC Head-On Plus

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017, 7:30 pm

The Rockville Centre Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle MVA on Peninsula Boulevard on February 26, 2017. A box truck crossed over the center guardrail, drove over the top of a small sedan then hit a large SUV head on. At least two people were transported from the scene to area hospitals. Nassau County Hazardous Materials Unit responded to handle the truck’s dislodged fuel tank.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

