Roy Beach Honored at Eaton’s Neck July Fourth Celebration

Friday, September 2nd, 2016, 6:03 pm

The Eaton’s Neck Fire Department hosted their 45th Annual Independence Day Parade, which has become a July Fourth tradition with a marching duck and water fights. This year’s parade was extra special as the department honored ex-Commissioner Roy Beach (above) who turned 90-years-old on July 4. Beach has over 63 years in the fire service, being a memberof Eaton’s Neck for 43 years and of Levittown for 20 years; Levittown sent a contingent to honor Roy, as well. Beach served in the US Navy during World War II and took part in the Normandy landings on D-Day. Departments from throughout the Town of Huntington participated along with local veteran’s organizations and residents. Following the parade, the community was invited back to the Eaton’s Neck firehouse for a traditional barbecue of hot dogs and hamburgers.

- Fire News photos by Steve Silverman

