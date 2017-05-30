Route 306 House Fire

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:13 pm

Late on March 5, 2017, the Monsey Fire Department, along with the Hillcrest on automatic mutual aid, responded to a structure fire on Route 306. On firefighters’ arrival, fire was showing throughout a two-story cottage-style building attached to another two-story home. All residents were able to escape unharmed. The fire attack was complicated by the stairway to the second floor burning away. Extensive overhaul was needed to completely extinguish the fire. Mutual aid also came from Spring Valley, South Spring Valley and Tallman, with Suffern on standby.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn

