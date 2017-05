Roosevelt House Fire

Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 10:20 pm

Residents of a Roosevelt home were able to escape to safety after a fire broke out on the second floor of their home on East Roosevelt Avenue early on March 6, 2017. Roosevelt firefighters had the blaze under control within 45 minutes.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

