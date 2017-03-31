Roof Collapse in Burrillville

Friday, March 31st, 2017, 10:48 am

On January 10, 2017, a rainy night just after a six-inch snowfall, Burrillville (RI) fire, EMS and police responded to Brook Road for a reported dwelling fire. A Burrillville police officer arrived first to find heavy fire through the roof of a raised ranch. The officer performed a primary search and rescued two dogs. First-due companies arrived and went defensive as heavy fire was showing through the roofline. A second alarm was requested for manpower and tankers and the roof failed shortly into the attack. The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes.

– Fire News photo by Ken LaBelle

Ken LaBelle

