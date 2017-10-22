Ronkonkoma’s Frederick H. Stahl

The Ronkonkoma Fire Department announced that Frederick H. Stahl has answered his last alarm. Fred passed on June 23, 2017, and was waked at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma. He was buried on June 28, 2017, with firematic services at the Hawkins Avenue Annex Cemetery in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Fred was a 48-year member of the Ronkonkoma Fire Department. He served as Chief from 1983-1985. Fred was a Commissioner of the Lake Ronkonkoma Fire District from 1985-2005 and 2007-2011.

Fred was a licensed funeral director for 52 years and once owned Bayport Funeral Home. He was also an insurance agent for Hometown Insurance of Bohemia specializing on the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP).

Fred is survived by his loving wife Judy, son Kevin (Nora), daughter Kim (Tina) and four grandchildren Jack, Owen, Emma and Abbie. He is the brother of Joan Wrede (Richard) and the late Robert and Anita Stahl. Fred was a partner in the family business, TRIO Restaurant at the Holbrook Country Club and TRIO Restaurant in Medford.

Fred will surely be missed by all who knew him. God bless Fred.

