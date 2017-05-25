Ronkonkoma Comm’l Fire

Thursday, May 25th, 2017, 9:49 pm

On January 20, 2017, the Ronkonkoma Fire Department was activated for a reported commercial structure fire at a barbershop on Railroad Avenue across from the train station. Numerous calls came into dispatch reporting visible flames and smoke from the structure. Upon arrival, commanding units were met with fire showing on exposures 1 and 3. Command requested mutual aid from Lakeland, Farmingville and Nesconset. The fire was quickly knocked down.

– Fire News photos by Bryan Lopez, Amanda Coffey and Cameron Wilken

