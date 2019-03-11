Rollover, Pin, in Newark MVC

Monday, March 11th, 2019, 9:49 pm

On December 14, 2018, Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company, along with New Castle County Paramedics, were dispatched to the intersection of Christina Parkway and Science Boulevard for an MVC with rollover. Harrington Fire Company Engine 50-5 was providing a cover-up for Aetna’s Company elections and also responded. An off-duty NCC Special Operations member arrived first and advised of a two-vehicle MVC with rollover and one trapped. Responders arrived to find one vehicle on its side with the driver pinned in the vehicle. Crews stabilized the vehicle, flapped the roof, and then lifted with air bags to free the patient, who was transported by ALS and BLS to Christiana Hospital. A second patient was transported by BLS also to Christiana Hospital. The Newark Police Department was handling the investigation and Deputy Chief Schall had Newark Command.

– Submitted by Jeff Sands

