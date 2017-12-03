Rocky Point House Fire

Sunday, December 3rd, 2017, 8:32 pm

On September 10, 2017, the Rocky Point Fire Department was activated for a structure fire on North Country Road in Shoreham. The building was a 120-plus-year-old vacant home under renovation. Engine 17 made the initial attack with a 2-1/2 inch line. Ladder 14 was put to work with its deck gun. Mutual aid was provided by Sound Beach, Wading River, Miller Place and Brookhaven National Lab (RIT). The Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal and Suffolk County Police Arson Squad also responded.

– Fire News photos by Terry McCarrick and Bryan Lopez

Tags: Rocky Point House Fire, Terry McCarrick and Bryan Lopez

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County