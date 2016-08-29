Retired Deputy Fire Marshal Anthony R. Braig

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:37 pm

Deputy Fire Marshal Anthony ‘Andy’ R. Braig (ret.) began his career with the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office in May 1984.

Andy lost his battle with diabetes on June 25, 2016. He will always be remembered for his leadership in the Juvenile Fire Setters Intervention program in Camden County, bringing the fire service, law enforcement, courts, schools, parents, government and mental health agencies together to address this problem.

In addition to his regular duties with the Camden County Fire Marshal Office, Andy was a member with the New Jersey Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team, and spent numerous weeks on site of the World Trade Center disaster in 2001 working with the New Jersey/New York Port Authority and the Fire Department of New York.

Andy began his career in the fire service when he became a volunteer with the Erial Fire Company in Gloucester Township. Andy remained a member of many organizations including the New Jersey Association of County Fire Marshal’s, the Camden County Firemen’s Association and the Camden County Fire Chief’s and Fire Officer’s Association.

Andy leaves behind his wife Roxanne, daughter Allison, stepdaughters Jamie and Donna and his grandchildren.

- Fire News story courtesy of Paul Sandrock, Jr.

