Restaurant Fire in Penn Hills

Wednesday, August 10th, 2016, 6:08 pm

Penn Hills firefighters responded to a fire at the Vicino Restaurant in Penn Hills. Penn Hills Ladder 227 was damaged by the fire. The restaurant was a total loss.

- Fire News photos by Steven Matto

