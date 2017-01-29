Rescue Training at New Inlet

Sunday, January 29th, 2017, 12:16 pm

On November 13, 2106, the South Country Ambulance Company and the Bellport Fire Department held a joint rescue drill at the new inlet across from Bellport Village. Captain Neil Thomas of South Country Ambulance was in charge and organized various scenarios for rescuing victims in the inlet. The first evolution included two victims, one in the water and the other onshore, which included retrieving, stabilizing and transporting victims. The next set of evolutions involved retrieving victims and personnel from water via a rescue PWC.

– Fire News photos by Alfred Roe

