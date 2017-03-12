Remembering Past-Chief Nelson ‘Snooky’ Margerum

Twenty-five years ago on March 15, 1992, Nelson ‘Snooky’ Margerum, a past-Chief and Life Member of the Yardley-Mayfield Fire Company (YMFC), suffered a massive heart attack after returning from a fire call. Emergency medical personnel rushed him to then-Delaware Valley Medical Center in Langhorne where he was pronounced. Margerum was 61.

Susan Margerum Davin, ‘Snooky’s’ daughter, characterized her father as an inspirational figure in her life who loved the fire service and loved serving his community.

“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him,” said Davin. “I’m proud of the man he was. He was a funny guy, a hard worker and was well-liked and respected in his community. He was my hero and my best friend. He always enjoyed hanging around with the young guys at the firehouse and teaching them all the things that he had learned. That kept him young at heart.”

Prior to serving in the YMFC, ‘Snooky’ was a Yardley Borough Police Officer. In addition, he drove a school bus for the Pennsbury School District. Margerum also served as a corporal in the Army during the Korean War.

“It’s hard to believe that 25 years have passed since his untimely death,” said his daughter, who commended the YMFC for hosting the memorial. “It means a lot to see my father honored over the years for his fire service. A big thank to you YMFC Chief Glenn Chamberlain and Jeff Goldberg.”

The fire service was in Margerum’s blood morning, noon and night. He was on call 24-hours a day even though he worked two jobs in addition to his volunteer fire service. His dedication and contribution to the fire service, and specifically the YMFC, is always remembered and fondly recalled.

